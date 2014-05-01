Welcome!ArticlesIntroducing the McDermotts

SALT is about uplifting, inspiring and even challenging believers in living the faith. It addresses topics like family, marriage, education and more.

JPG Cover April“What is salt? Salt is what we Christians are supposed to be in the world: distinctive, loving, and pure. Our Christian faith should impact every part of our life and our life should impact our families first and then the world. SALT then, is about encouraging and inspiring Christians in living their faith…”

SALT addresses a wide array of topics practical to Christian living: marriage, child-rearing, homeschooling, courtship and dating, inspirational, encouragement, and more. It was started in 1998 by Jim and Cindy McDermott, a Christian, homeschooling, quiverfull couple who are now parents to 13 and grandparents to 7.

Thanks for stopping by and don’t forget to visit us again! We’re planning on a blog, new articles, a fun stuff page, a Christian Holmes story or two, and more.

Article Archive

CHURCH —————- "Aggressive Christianity" – Catherine Booth "We Need New Churches" – James McDermott EDUCATION —————- "We Need Less School, Not More" – John Taylor Gatto

Statement of Faith

Statement of Faith: Core Beliefs in which there can be no compromise. God: The eternal God is one and exists in three persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit (Matt. 28:19).

About the McDermotts

Meet the family behind the magazine… Jim and Cindy McDermott are parents of 13 and grandparents of 7. They've been married 30 years. They've been homeschooling since their oldest first

