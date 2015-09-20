Thoughts on the Josh Duggar Scandal, by James McDermott (Sept. 2015)

[author's comment: The beginning of this article may be considered harsh toward Josh Duggar, but the last 2/3 takes a far more gracious tone. Please read the entire article before you judge the article as mean spirited.]

Scandals continue to plague Christianity in America. Sexual misconduct and marital infidelity are all too common in Christian circles. Immorality is rampant, especially among the youth and young singles crowd. But sadly, married folks and even pastors are caught up in sexual sin. Despite the fact that this cancer is evident to all, churches are loathe to attack the disease head on. We want to stick our heads in the sand and pretend that a polite public silence means everything is under control. This is why even in very large churches one almost never hears that someone has been put out of the church for unrepentant immorality (though this is prescribed by the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 5.) Paul warned that a little yeast works through the whole batch of dough, and our dough has way more than a little immorality. Even so, we prefer to sweep the scandal under the rug and pretend it doesn’t exist. But the pile of dirt is bigger than our ability to hide it, so it is evident to all. The result is that God is blasphemed among the gentiles.

I say this only to place the Josh Duggar scandal in context. There is a countless throng of professing Christians who are living immoral lives. The vast majority lead relatively anonymous lives, and there are others hoping not to be discovered. Josh Duggar is simply the most famous incident in a much larger scandal.

JOSH DUGGAR: SPREADING THE PAIN AROUND

When Christians are involved in sexual immorality news gets around, but when the scandal involves a high profile believer the gossip spreads like a western wildfire. Enter Josh Duggar. The entire country is talking about him. What started as a story of disgusting incestuous experimentation that began and ended as a young teen, became the story of a wicked, long-term, adulterous, pornography addict, who was leading a life of incredible hypocrisy. His courtship was supposed to be an example of purity that stood in stark contrast to the conventional immoral premarital relationships of the culture at large. His Christian celebrity gained him a prominent position at the Family Research Council. But he was a fraud and now countless millions know it.

Josh Duggar hurt so many people. I can’t even imagine the pain he has inflicted on his dear wife, Anna. And that pain may never, in this life, completely leave her. She has been betrayed. Her trust has been shattered. She may have to worry about sexually transmitted diseases and even AIDS for years to come. If she stays with her husband their relationship will never be the same, even if he repents and remains faithful from this point on. If she doesn’t stay, she will be a divorced single mom with four young children. She doesn’t deserve either scenario. And she has been shamed by being the wife of a famous wicked fool. Her husband has lost his reputation and his livelihood, and she will suffer right along with him though she is innocent.

Josh also hurt his sisters and whoever else he molested. A Christian home is where children should be protected and safe from such despicable behavior, but Josh gave the Duggar girls life long memories they ought never have had.

And as a parent, it is so hard for me to think about what Jim Bob and Michelle have been dealing with. Having been exalted nationally for being exemplary Christian parents, their reputation has been brought low. Their judgment and integrity has been questioned as details about how they dealt with their problem child became known. I was in the grocery store a while back, and the tabloid everyone had to look at before checking out proclaimed the Duggar household to be a house of horrors. Not surprisingly, the television show “19 and Counting” has been canceled. And so it is that Josh got his parents and siblings fired, too. Grieving for a wicked son would be painful enough for any Christian parent, but grieving for a wicked son whose behavior has ruined their reputation, harmed everyone in the family, and turned their own world upside down would be something approaching unbearable.

Josh also participated in the spiritual destruction of the pornographers and adulterers he consorted with, and his financial support of the adultery website helped its owners spread their spiritual poison abroad.

In addition to the sorrow and loss he has inflicted on those closest to him, he has made a mockery of the beliefs that made the Duggars different, better, and a curiosity to the culture at large. The Duggars were an advertisement for large families, homeschooling, purity in courtship, and Christianity in general – all of which I zealously support. But because of the scandal, many are now convinced that this is a malignant lifestyle. And it doesn’t matter to those who attack Jim Bob and Michelle as parents, that Duggar children AS A GROUP may be turning out far better than average. And those who attack the Duggars probably don’t reserve the same zeal for attacking the parenting skills of the unchristian, public schooling, 2 child parents whose children get into similar trouble. The conclusion many in the media draw is that maladjusted children, such as Josh Duggar, are typical of families with Jim Bob and Michelle’s beliefs.

Ultimately, however, Josh grieved his Maker. Josh’s sin was nothing less than rebellion against God. And because Josh identified himself as a Christian, God is mocked by unbelievers. God had shown Josh so much grace and Josh responded by spitting in God’s face.

HOW SHOULD CHRISTIANS REACT?

Before we pass judgment on Josh Duggar, we need to remember who we are. Every one of us is a sinner. Every one of us has inflicted pain on those closest to us. And every one of us has done things to discredit the Gospel. It is true that not every one has sinned so spectacularly or so publicly, but all of us are like Josh in kind even if not in degree. We are all sinners in desperate need of God’s saving grace.

And perhaps at this point the ‘we’ should be turned to an ‘I’. The years between ages 16 and 22 were a disaster for me. I was terribly dishonest, irresponsible, and immoral. I brought so much pain and suffering upon so many innocent people. I participated in the spiritual destruction of my friends. Yet, I identified myself as a Christian, and my father was a church pastor. I dishonored my parents and my God. I, too, responded to God’s grace by spitting in His face. When I condemn Josh Duggar, I condemn myself.

And how does God deal with the sexually immoral? It is clear that God will eventually destroy the body and soul of the unrepentant in hell. The scriptures say the sexually immoral cannot inherit the Kingdom of God. (1 Cor. 6) God rained fire and sulfur out of heaven on Sodom and Gommorah, completely destroying them. This should serve as a sober warning and a foreshadowing of how God will deal with the sexually immoral in hell. God is holy and just. He will not let sexual immorality go unpunished.

But God is also merciful and forgiving. Christ died on the cross to take the punishment of the repentant sexual sinner upon himself. King David secretly committed adultery with Bathsheba and he killed Bathsheba’s husband to cover up the sordid affair. But when David was confronted by the prophet Nathan with his sin, David repented and God forgave him. David acknowledged his sin, saying, “Against you, you only have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight, so that you are proved right when you speak and justified when you judge.” (Ps. 51:4) David boldly (it seems bold to me when one considers the magnitude of David’s sin) asks God to forgive him. He says, “Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. … Cleanse me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.” (Ps. 51:2,7) Finally, David requests a changed heart so that he will no longer sin. He writes, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit to sustain me.” (Ps. 51:10-12)

God graciously granted all of David’s requests. And God will do the same for any repentant sinner no matter how horrific, how long-term, or how scandalous the sin. I can thankfully and personally attest to the truth that God’s amazing grace reaches disreputable sinners . As the Scriptures say, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners – of whom I am the worst.” (1 Tim. 2:15b) And if Josh Duggar repents, God will treat him as the father treated his returning prodigal in the parable. He will run to meet Josh, throw His arms around him, kiss him, put him in fine clothes, kill the fattened calf for him, and celebrate, because Josh was lost and now he is found. “There is more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent.” (Luke 15:7)

If God is willing to forgive Josh, we should be willing to forgive him, too. If God is willing to put Josh’s past behind him, we ought to do the same. If Josh repents he is no longer a testimony to his own shame, but of God’s grace and mercy. He is a brother and we are to love him as a brother.

However, if Josh continues to call himself a believer, but remains unrepentant, we should have nothing to do with him. “With such a man do not even eat.” (1 Cor. 5:11b) But I am hopeful that Josh has, indeed, repented.

THOUGHTS ON CELEBRITY

Worldly fame is a fickle thing. The world worships its celebrities. Have you ever seen video of the unhealthy and unbridled hysteria that followed the Beatles in the 1960s? Unhealthy hero worship is also something Christians have been prone to engage in. We, too, have made more of our celebrities than is warranted by who they really are. Just because a person can speak, sing, or write fantastically well doesn’t mean his heart is so well. And just because a person is successful, wealthy, or powerful doesn’t mean he is successful, wealthy, or powerful in the eyes of God. Do we REALLY know the people we hold in such high esteem? The world – and sadly we Christians – build people up beyond reason and put them on a precarious pedestal that many are doomed to fall from.

And the world also has a morbid interest in the destruction of the very people it once idolized. Gossip, rumor, and innuendo are sold by the tabloids that grace the check out isles of nearly every grocery store in America. People root for the person who rises to stardom, but those same people relish the star who falls into the abyss. The crowd hailed Jesus as King when he entered Jerusalem, but a few days later the crowd was demanding His crucifixion. People are cruel.

However, the people of this world will often overlook great sins in their celebrities. Think of the adulteries, lies, and countless other sins committed by famous – but still popular – politicians, entertainers, and athletes. I’m sure you can supply the names in your own mind. But the people of this world and the prince of this world hold an ancient animosity towards the children of God. Thus, a Christian celebrity will be mocked and disgraced for behavior the world will completely ignore in its own. The hypocrisy of the world is clear in this regard.

Famous Christians will be held to a higher standard, but famous believers should also expect to be investigated with the intent of discrediting, shaming, and creating scandal. Some of us aspire to do grand things for God, but we may not have counted the cost – that the enemies of Christ will try to destroy us and make our destruction a public spectacle. And knowing the black marks on a person’s record is much easier than it once was due to the internet. It can be frustrating to us that it seems so easy for the media to find embarrassing personal information on celebrity Christians, and so difficult to find personal information on the politically connected enemies of the Gospel. But this is the reality of the time in which we live.

Therefore, we Christians need to live more sanctified lives, but we also need to be more transparent and humble about our failings. Since in this mortal body we all continue to struggle with our sinful nature, we all have failings that should give us reason to be humble. We are all sinners, which is why Christian celebrities should discourage people from putting them on one of those high, slippery pedestals.

FINAL THOUGHT: CONSEQUENCES

Though God forgives sin completely in Christ Jesus, we still may have to suffer negative consequences for our sin in this life. Jesus said to the thief on the cross, “Today you will be with me in paradise,” but God still allowed the thief to be executed for his crimes. God forgave King David for adultery and murder, but the consequences David suffered in this life for his sin were severe. God said to David, “Because by doing this you have made the enemies of the LORD show utter contempt, the son born to you will die.” (2 Sam. 12:14) “You struck down Uriah the Hittite with the sword and took his wife to be your own. You killed him with the sword of the Ammonites. Now, therefore, the sword will never depart from your house.” (2 Sam. 12:9b-10a) “Out of your own household I am going to bring calamity upon you. Before your very eyes I will take your wives and give them to one who is close to you, and he will lie with your wives in broad daylight. You did it in secret, but I will do this thing in broad daylight before all Israel.” (2 Sam. 12: 11b-12) And we know that all that God predicted came true. David’s personal life was a train wreck. The rape, incest, murders, treasons, and executions of David’s children are all recorded in the Scriptures.

I have suffered consequences for my sin, and Josh Duggar will suffer as well. God can completely forgive him, but even if He does, Josh, too, will suffer loss in this life. We can only speculate what the bitter fruit of his sin might be.

Even so, God makes good come from the bad. God disciplines us as a perfect Father for our good. The negative consequences we suffer from our sin produce righteousness in us in the end. And God’s grace is there even in our circumstances following our sin. Even after the irresponsibility and immorality that characterized my youth, God graciously gave me a wife more wonderful and godly than I could have hoped for. Then God gave me 13 children, all of whom have treated me way better than I treated my own parents. I do not deserve the blessings God has given me after all I did to dishonor Him.

And in David’s life, there was grace in his circumstances, too. He and Bathsheba had four sons together. There are two genealogies recorded in the Gospels – presumably, one for Joseph’s line and one for Mary’s. One goes through Solomon son of David and Bathsheba, and the other goes through Nathan son of David and Bathsheba. Thus, Jesus, his legal father Joseph, and his biological mother Mary, all descended from David and Bathsheba. Ultimately, then, all nations were blessed by what God produced – namely the Christ – from what began as an adulterous relationship.

God really can make good come from the bad. And in Josh’s case, we can only speculate what beautiful things God could produce from the bad. If Josh truly repents, God will, indeed, make beautiful things spring from the ash heap that Josh’s life has been. And God could do that for you, and me, and for every one of us who has faith in Jesus Christ.

We need to pray. We need to pray that God will heal all those who Josh hurt so deeply. And we need to pray that God’s humbling of Josh will lead to his repentance and salvation. If God’s purpose in this national humiliation, loss of job, and loss of income was the salvation of a husband and son, the family may well be better off after the humiliation than it was before. And we need to pray for the church at large – that the multitude guilty of immorality will repent (as King David and this James have done.) We pray the church may be purged of the sexual immorality that so greatly diminishes its power and compromises its testimony. And finally, we pray a prayer of praise to our holy and merciful God.

“The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” (Ps. 51:17)