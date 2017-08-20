Article Archive More on the way! CHURCH —————- “Aggressive Christianity” – Catherine Booth “We Need New Churches” – James McDermott EDUCATION —————- “We Need Less School, Not More” – John Taylor Gatto [...] Read More

Statement of Faith Statement of Faith: Core Beliefs in which there can be no compromise. God: The eternal God is one and exists in three persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit (Matt. 28:19). [...] Read More