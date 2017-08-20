Welcome!ArticlesIntroducing the McDermotts

Article Archive

More on the way!

CHURCH
—————-
“Aggressive Christianity” – Catherine Booth

“We Need New Churches” – James McDermott

EDUCATION
—————-
“We Need Less School, Not More” – John Taylor Gatto

MARRIAGE
—————-
Estate of Marriage” (excerpts) – Martin Luther

“Speaking of Marriage” – James McDermott

CHILDREN
—————-
“Dealing with Teenage Rebellion” -  James McDermott

BIRTH CONTROL
—————-
“It Ain’t about the Numbers” – Cindy McDermott

COURTSHIP
—————-
“Practical Courtship: ‘Houston, we have a problem.’ ” James McDermott

CHRISTIAN HOLMES
—————-
THE CHRISTIAN LIFE
—————-
“My Beacon” – Cindy McDermott

“The Urgency of Eternity” – Cindy McDermott

“Metaphor Run Amok” – Rebekah Merkle

“Persecution: Every Christian’s Lot” – George Whitefield

“A Trip to the Wilder House: Lessons Learned” – James McDermott

THE LIGHTER SIDE
—————-
“Sick and Tired: I’m one; you’re the other” – Cindy McDermott

CURRENT EVENTS
—————-
“The Dangerous Rise of Sexual Politics: The Personal and Political” – Stephen Baskerville

