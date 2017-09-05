Welcome!ArticlesIntroducing the McDermotts

About the McDermotts

Meet the family behind the magazine…

Jim and Cindy McDermott are parents of 13 and grandparents of 7. They’ve been married 30 years. They’ve been homeschooling since their oldest first turned school age, they published SALT Magazine for fifteen years and they’ve spoken to homeschool groups across the country. Life as a Christian, counter cultural, homeschooling, quiverfull family has certainly been an interesting and absolutely wonderful road.

The 13 McDermott children range in age from 5 to 26. It makes for a very fun family dynamic – while the oldest is looking forward to starting his sixth child on solid foods, the youngest is looking forward to learning her alphabet. (Yes, your math is correct – that means the youngest has nephews that are older than she is.)

Michael, the oldest, is a professional geek. (That is, he’s a computer programmer. Same thing, right?) The second oldest, John, is a CPA. Third is Shannon, an author. Among her most notable works are the Christian Holmes series and The Valley of Decision. She will be heading off to college this coming semester to take advantage of a full-ride scholarship.

Next in line is Meghan, director at Myristica Studios. Currently, they’re working on audio fiction series Keep Right, a fun and lesson-filled collection of episodes. After her is William. Married for a little over a year now, he and his wife have just this year welcomed their first child, Olivia. Sixth in line is Kathleen, who works at a restaurant and enjoys singing. Number seven (the oppressed middle child!… sarcasm ;) ), Keenan, is an LPN and currently working on getting her RN. Next is Heather. Silly anxious to get involved in animating, this artist has been taking classes and creating demo reels to that end.

Next are the highschoolers: Bridget, then Kelly, then Josiah. Bridget works at a restaurant as she’s finishing her high school studies. She’s talented with pen and paint. Kelly greatly enjoys writing (she’s got a blog here) and Josiah is super into football (he’s excited about pre-season – that’s how into it he is). After them is Isaac. He also really likes football. Having been reading for a little while now, he has recently completed his very first read-through of the entire Bible. Last, but certainly not least, is little Molly. She’s athletic, happy and looking forward to learning how to read (no, really!).

So now you have met the McDermotts! To keep up with them and what they’re doing, check them out in any of these places:

SALT Magazine’s Facebook page (you must be logged in to view it).

SALT Christian Press’s Facebook page (you must be logged in to view it).

Shannon McDermott’s author website, and Facebook page.

Myristica Studios’s website and Facebook page.

2 thoughts on "About the McDermotts

